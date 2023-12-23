How much is MLB Network on Hulu?

MLB Network on Hulu: Bringing Baseball Action to Your Screen

If you’re a baseball enthusiast and a Hulu subscriber, you may be wondering how much it costs to access MLB Network on the popular streaming platform. Well, we have the answers you’re looking for. Hulu offers a variety of subscription plans, each with its own features and pricing options. Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

Hulu provides two main subscription plans: Hulu (ad-supported) and Hulu (No Ads). The former costs $5.99 per month, while the latter is priced at $11.99 per month. However, it’s important to note that these plans do not include access to MLB Network.

To enjoy MLB Network on Hulu, you’ll need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan. This plan combines Hulu’s extensive streaming library with live TV channels, including MLB Network. The Hulu + Live TV plan is available for $64.99 per month.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is MLB Network?

A: MLB Network is a television network dedicated to baseball coverage, providing live games, analysis, documentaries, and other baseball-related programming.

Q: Can I watch MLB Network on Hulu without the Live TV plan?

A: No, MLB Network is only available through the Hulu + Live TV plan.

Q: Are there any additional fees to access MLB Network on Hulu?

A: No, the $64.99 monthly fee for the Hulu + Live TV plan includes access to MLB Network and other live TV channels.

Q: Can I record MLB Network programs on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV includes a cloud DVR feature that allows you to record and watch MLB Network programs at your convenience.

Q: Can I watch MLB Network on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on for an extra fee if you need to stream on more devices.

So, if you’re eager to catch all the baseball action and immerse yourself in the world of America’s favorite pastime, subscribing to Hulu + Live TV is the way to go. With MLB Network at your fingertips, you won’t miss a single pitch, home run, or thrilling moment on the diamond.