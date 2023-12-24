How much is MLB Network on Amazon Prime?

MLB Network on Amazon Prime: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a baseball fan looking to catch all the action, you may be wondering how much it costs to access MLB Network on Amazon Prime. Well, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need to know about this popular streaming service.

What is MLB Network?

MLB Network is a television network dedicated to baseball coverage. It offers live games, analysis, highlights, documentaries, and other baseball-related programming. With a wide range of content, it is a must-have for any avid baseball enthusiast.

How can I access MLB Network on Amazon Prime?

To access MLB Network on Amazon Prime, you will need an active Amazon Prime membership. Once you have a membership, you can download the MLB At Bat app on your device and sign in using your Amazon Prime credentials. This will grant you access to MLB Network’s live stream and on-demand content.

How much does MLB Network cost on Amazon Prime?

As of the time of writing, MLB Network is not available as a standalone channel on Amazon Prime. However, you can subscribe to MLB.TV through Amazon Prime Video Channels. The cost of an MLB.TV subscription varies depending on the package you choose. The options include a single team package, which allows you to follow one specific team, and a full league package, which gives you access to all out-of-market games. Prices for these packages can range from $24.99 to $129.99 per year.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, MLB.TV offers a free trial period for new subscribers. The duration of the trial may vary, so it’s best to check the current offer when signing up.

Can I watch live games on MLB Network through Amazon Prime?

Yes, with an MLB.TV subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels, you can watch live out-of-market games on MLB Network. However, please note that blackout restrictions may apply for in-market games.

In conclusion, while MLB Network itself is not available as a standalone channel on Amazon Prime, you can still access its content through an MLB.TV subscription via Amazon Prime Video Channels. With a range of packages to choose from, you can enjoy live games, analysis, and more, making it a great option for any baseball fan.