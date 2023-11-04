How much is Leica Cine 1?

Leica, the renowned German camera manufacturer, has recently unveiled its latest offering in the world of cinematography: the Leica Cine 1. This state-of-the-art cine lens has been eagerly anticipated filmmakers and cinematographers alike, thanks to its exceptional optical performance and cutting-edge features. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is, “How much does the Leica Cine 1 cost?”

Price and Availability

The Leica Cine 1 comes with a hefty price tag, reflecting its top-tier quality and advanced technology. Priced at $25,000, this lens is certainly an investment for professionals who demand the best in their craft. However, it’s important to note that the Leica Cine 1 is not yet available for purchase. Leica has announced that it will be released in limited quantities, with pre-orders opening in the coming months.

Features and Specifications

The Leica Cine 1 boasts a range of features that make it a standout choice for filmmakers. With a focal length of 35mm and a maximum aperture of T1.5, this lens offers exceptional low-light performance and shallow depth of field, allowing for stunning cinematic effects. It is compatible with a wide range of camera systems, including both full-frame and Super 35 formats.

Furthermore, the Leica Cine 1 is built to withstand the rigors of professional use. Its robust construction ensures durability, while its precise engineering guarantees consistent image quality. The lens also features advanced coatings to minimize flare and ghosting, resulting in sharp and vibrant images.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is a cine lens?

A: A cine lens is specifically designed for use in filmmaking. It offers superior optical performance, durability, and precise manual controls, making it ideal for capturing high-quality video footage.

Q: Is the Leica Cine 1 suitable for both photography and videography?

A: While the Leica Cine 1 can technically be used for photography, its primary purpose is cinematography. Its unique characteristics, such as the T-stop aperture scale and focus gear, are tailored for video production.

Q: Can I use the Leica Cine 1 on any camera?

A: The Leica Cine 1 is compatible with a wide range of camera systems, including popular models from manufacturers such as ARRI, RED, Sony, and Canon. However, it’s always recommended to check the compatibility with your specific camera before making a purchase.

In conclusion, the Leica Cine 1 is a highly anticipated cine lens that offers exceptional optical performance and advanced features. With a price tag of $25,000, it is aimed at professionals who demand the utmost quality in their filmmaking endeavors. While it may not be accessible to all budgets, the Leica Cine 1 is undoubtedly a game-changer in the world of cinematography.