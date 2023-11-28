How much is Jennifer Lopez selling her house for?

Jennifer Lopez Lists Miami Mansion for $18 Million

Miami, FL – Superstar Jennifer Lopez has recently put her luxurious Miami mansion on the market for a staggering $18 million. The stunning waterfront property, located on North Bay Road, offers breathtaking views of the bay and boasts an array of lavish amenities fit for a Hollywood A-lister.

The mansion, spanning over 10,000 square feet, features 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen. The interior design exudes elegance and sophistication, with high ceilings, marble floors, and floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the rooms with natural light. The property also includes a spacious home theater, a gym, and a recording studio, catering to Lopez’s multifaceted career.

Outside, the mansion offers an expansive outdoor living space perfect for entertaining guests. The lushly landscaped grounds feature a sparkling infinity pool, a private dock, and a covered terrace with a summer kitchen. With 150 feet of water frontage, the property provides direct access to the bay, allowing for easy boating and water activities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Why is Jennifer Lopez selling her house?

Jennifer Lopez is known for her love of real estate and frequently buys and sells properties. It is speculated that she is selling her Miami mansion to explore new investment opportunities or simply to downsize.

2. How long has Jennifer Lopez owned the property?

Jennifer Lopez purchased the mansion in 2010 for $13.9 million. She has enjoyed the property for over a decade before deciding to put it on the market.

3. Is the furniture included in the sale?

The listing does not specify whether the furniture is included in the sale. It is common for high-end properties to negotiate separate deals for furnishings.

4. Can I schedule a viewing of the property?

Interested buyers can contact the listing agent to schedule a private viewing of the property. However, it is important to note that due to the high-profile nature of the property, additional security measures may be in place.

Jennifer Lopez’s Miami mansion presents a rare opportunity to own a piece of celebrity real estate in one of Miami’s most prestigious neighborhoods. With its luxurious features and prime location, it is sure to attract discerning buyers looking for the ultimate in waterfront living.