How much is it to cancel Xfinity cable?

Breaking News: Xfinity Cable Cancellation Fees Revealed!

Are you considering canceling your Xfinity cable subscription but unsure about the costs involved? Look no further! We have all the information you need to make an informed decision. Read on to find out how much it will cost you to bid farewell to Xfinity.

FAQ:

Q: What is Xfinity?

A: Xfinity is a brand of Comcast Cable Communications, one of the largest cable television and internet service providers in the United States.

Q: Why would someone want to cancel Xfinity cable?

A: There could be various reasons for canceling Xfinity cable, such as switching to a different provider, cutting costs, or opting for alternative streaming services.

Q: How much does it cost to cancel Xfinity cable?

A: Xfinity charges an Early Termination Fee (ETF) for canceling your cable subscription before the contract period ends. The ETF amount varies depending on the length of the contract and the remaining months.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the cancellation fee?

A: Yes, Xfinity offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new customers. If you cancel within the first 30 days of service, you will not be charged an ETF.

Q: Can I avoid the cancellation fee if I switch to another Xfinity service?

A: Yes, if you switch to another Xfinity service, such as internet or phone, you may be able to avoid the cancellation fee. However, it is advisable to check with Xfinity customer service for specific details.

Now, let’s get to the numbers. If you cancel your Xfinity cable subscription within the first 24 months of a 2-year contract, you can expect to pay an ETF of up to $230. For each remaining month in the contract, the fee decreases gradually. After 24 months, the ETF is reduced to $0.

It’s important to note that these fees are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to verify the current cancellation policy with Xfinity directly.

In conclusion, canceling your Xfinity cable subscription may come with a price tag, but it ultimately depends on the terms of your contract and the remaining duration. If you’re considering canceling, be sure to weigh the costs against the benefits of switching to a different provider or alternative streaming services.