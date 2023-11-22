How much is it to add HBO on Hulu?

In an exciting move for streaming enthusiasts, Hulu has recently announced the addition of HBO to its list of available channels. This collaboration between two major players in the streaming industry has left many wondering about the cost of adding HBO to their Hulu subscription. Let’s dive into the details and answer some frequently asked questions.

How much does it cost to add HBO on Hulu?

To enjoy HBO’s premium content on Hulu, subscribers can opt for the HBO Max add-on. This add-on costs an additional $14.99 per month on top of the regular Hulu subscription fee. With this add-on, users gain access to a vast library of HBO’s acclaimed shows, movies, documentaries, and exclusive content.

What does the HBO Max add-on include?

By subscribing to the HBO Max add-on, Hulu users can stream all of HBO’s original programming, including popular series like “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” and “Succession.” Additionally, subscribers can explore a wide range of movies, documentaries, and specials available exclusively on HBO.

Can I access HBO Max content on other devices?

Yes, you can! Once you’ve added HBO Max to your Hulu subscription, you can access HBO’s content not only on Hulu’s platform but also on the HBO Max app. This means you can enjoy your favorite shows and movies on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and gaming consoles.

Can I cancel the HBO Max add-on at any time?

Absolutely! Hulu offers the flexibility to add or remove the HBO Max add-on from your subscription whenever you want. So, if you find yourself no longer needing access to HBO’s content, you can easily cancel the add-on without any hassle.

In conclusion, adding HBO to your Hulu subscription is a fantastic option for those seeking premium entertainment. For an additional $14.99 per month, subscribers can unlock a treasure trove of HBO’s acclaimed shows and movies. With the flexibility to cancel the add-on at any time, Hulu users can enjoy the best of both worlds – the vast Hulu library and the exclusive content offered HBO. So, why wait? Dive into the world of HBO on Hulu and elevate your streaming experience today!