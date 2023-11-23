How much is it for unlimited streams on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV has become a popular choice for cord-cutters looking for a streaming service that offers live TV channels. With its wide range of channels and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises is how much it costs for unlimited streams on YouTube TV.

Unlimited streams: What does it mean?

Before we delve into the pricing details, let’s clarify what “unlimited streams” actually means. When we talk about unlimited streams on YouTube TV, it refers to the number of devices that can simultaneously stream content from the service. In other words, if you have unlimited streams, you can watch different channels or shows on multiple devices at the same time without any restrictions.

Pricing and plans

YouTube TV offers a single plan, which includes unlimited cloud DVR storage and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. As of the time of writing, the cost for unlimited streams on YouTube TV is $64.99 per month. This price includes access to over 85 live TV channels, including popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more.

FAQ

1. Can I share my YouTube TV account with others?

Yes, YouTube TV allows you to share your account with up to six household members. Each member will have their own personalized recommendations and DVR storage.

2. Can I watch YouTube TV on any device?

YouTube TV is compatible with various devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku, Apple TV, and Chromecast.

3. Are there any additional fees?

In addition to the monthly subscription fee, YouTube TV may charge applicable taxes based on your location. There are no hidden fees or long-term contracts.

4. Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your YouTube TV subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. You will have access to the service until the end of your billing cycle.

In conclusion, YouTube TV offers unlimited streams for $64.99 per month, allowing you to watch different channels or shows on multiple devices simultaneously. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly features, YouTube TV continues to be a popular choice for those seeking a comprehensive live TV streaming experience.