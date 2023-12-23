How much is Hulu with live TV every month?

How Much Does Hulu with Live TV Cost Each Month?

Introduction

In the era of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of on-demand content. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option, allowing subscribers to access live channels alongside their favorite shows and movies. If you’re considering signing up for Hulu with Live TV, it’s essential to understand the cost and what you’ll be getting for your money.

Monthly Subscription Cost

Hulu with Live TV is available for $64.99 per month. This price includes access to over 75 live channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy Hulu’s extensive library of on-demand content, including exclusive Hulu Originals.

FAQ

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: While the base subscription price is $64.99, there may be additional fees depending on your preferences. For example, if you choose to upgrade to an ad-free experience for on-demand content, an extra $6 per month will be added to your bill. Similarly, if you wish to access premium channels like HBO or Showtime, there will be an additional cost.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Hulu with Live TV offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. You can easily manage your subscription through your Hulu account settings.

Q: Can I try Hulu with Live TV before committing to a subscription?

A: Yes, Hulu offers a free trial period for new subscribers. This trial typically lasts for seven days, during which you can explore the features and content available on Hulu with Live TV.

Conclusion

Hulu with Live TV provides a comprehensive streaming experience, combining live channels with an extensive on-demand library. At a monthly cost of $64.99, subscribers gain access to a wide range of content, including major networks and popular cable channels. With the flexibility to cancel at any time and a free trial option, Hulu with Live TV offers an enticing package for those looking to enhance their streaming experience.