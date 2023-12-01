How much is Hulu Plus per month?

How Much Does Hulu Plus Cost Per Month?

Introduction

In the era of streaming services, Hulu Plus has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. With its extensive library and affordable pricing, Hulu Plus has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. In this article, we will delve into the cost of Hulu Plus per month, providing you with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

How Much Does Hulu Plus Cost?

Hulu Plus offers two subscription options: the ad-supported plan and the ad-free plan. The ad-supported plan, priced at $5.99 per month, allows you to access Hulu’s vast collection of content while occasionally displaying advertisements during your streaming experience. On the other hand, the ad-free plan, available at $11.99 per month, provides an uninterrupted viewing experience eliminating all commercials.

FAQ

1. Can I try Hulu Plus for free?

Yes, Hulu Plus offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows you to explore the platform and its offerings before committing to a paid subscription.

2. Can I switch between plans?

Absolutely! Hulu Plus allows you to switch between the ad-supported and ad-free plans at any time. You can make this change directly from your account settings.

3. Are there any additional costs?

While the subscription prices mentioned above cover the cost of accessing Hulu Plus, it’s important to note that additional fees may apply for premium add-ons. For instance, if you wish to access live TV channels or enhanced features, such as unlimited screens or enhanced cloud DVR, you may need to pay an extra fee.

Conclusion

Hulu Plus offers a variety of subscription options to cater to different preferences and budgets. Whether you opt for the ad-supported plan at $5.99 per month or the ad-free plan at $11.99 per month, Hulu Plus provides a vast library of content to keep you entertained. With its flexible plans and additional features, Hulu Plus continues to be a top choice for streaming enthusiasts worldwide.