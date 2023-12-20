How much is Hulu per month on Roku?

How Much Does Hulu Cost on Roku? A Comprehensive Guide to Pricing and Plans

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Hulu, one of the leading streaming platforms, has gained a significant following for its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. If you’re considering subscribing to Hulu on Roku, it’s essential to understand the pricing and plans available. In this article, we’ll break down the costs and answer some frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

How much does Hulu cost on Roku?

Hulu offers several subscription options, each with its own pricing structure. The most basic plan, known as Hulu (ad-supported), costs $5.99 per month. This plan includes access to Hulu’s entire streaming library but displays advertisements during playback. If you prefer an ad-free experience, you can opt for Hulu (No Ads), which costs $11.99 per month.

For those who want to enhance their Hulu experience, there is Hulu + Live TV. This plan combines Hulu’s streaming library with live TV channels, including sports, news, and entertainment. Hulu + Live TV is priced at $64.99 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I try Hulu for free?

Yes, Hulu offers a 30-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows you to explore the platform and its content before committing to a paid subscription.

2. Can I cancel my Hulu subscription at any time?

Absolutely! Hulu subscriptions are month-to-month, meaning you can cancel anytime without any long-term commitment.

3. Can I watch Hulu on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu allows you to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. The number of devices depends on the plan you choose. The basic plan supports one stream, while Hulu + Live TV allows two simultaneous streams.

4. Are there any additional fees?

While the subscription prices mentioned above cover the basic costs, it’s worth noting that additional fees may apply for premium add-ons, such as HBO Max or Showtime. These add-ons come at an extra cost on top of your Hulu subscription.

In conclusion, Hulu offers a range of plans to suit different preferences and budgets. Whether you’re looking for an affordable ad-supported option or a comprehensive live TV experience, Hulu on Roku has you covered. Consider your viewing habits and needs, and choose the plan that best fits your requirements. Happy streaming!