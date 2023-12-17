How much is Hulu live?

How Much Does Hulu Live Cost?

Introduction

In the era of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of on-demand content. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option, allowing subscribers to access live television channels alongside their favorite shows and movies. If you’re considering subscribing to Hulu Live, you may be wondering about the cost and what it entails. This article aims to provide you with all the information you need.

What is Hulu Live?

Hulu Live is a streaming service that combines the vast library of on-demand content from Hulu with live TV channels. It offers access to over 75 live channels, including popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more. With Hulu Live, you can enjoy your favorite shows, sports events, news, and live programming, all in one place.

How Much Does Hulu Live Cost?

Hulu Live offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The base plan, known as Hulu + Live TV, costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes access to the entire Hulu streaming library, along with live TV channels. It also allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously and provides 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

FAQ

1. Can I customize my Hulu Live subscription?

Yes, Hulu Live offers add-ons that you can include in your subscription. These add-ons include enhanced cloud DVR storage, unlimited simultaneous screens, and premium networks like HBO Max, Showtime, and Cinemax.

2. Are there any additional fees?

While the base price for Hulu Live is $64.99 per month, there may be additional fees depending on your preferences. For example, if you choose to add premium networks or extra features, those will come with an additional cost.

3. Can I cancel my Hulu Live subscription anytime?

Yes, you can cancel your Hulu Live subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. You can easily manage your subscription through your Hulu account settings.

Conclusion

Hulu Live offers a comprehensive streaming experience that combines live TV with an extensive on-demand library. With a starting price of $64.99 per month, it provides access to a wide range of channels and content. By offering add-ons and customization options, Hulu Live allows subscribers to tailor their streaming experience to their preferences. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a news junkie, or a TV show lover, Hulu Live offers a compelling option for all your streaming needs.