How much is Hulu Live TV with Unlimited Screens?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a comprehensive live TV experience. With its extensive channel lineup and on-demand content library, Hulu Live TV has become a go-to option for those looking to replace traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. One of the key features that sets Hulu Live TV apart is its ability to stream on multiple screens simultaneously, making it an attractive choice for households with multiple viewers. But how much does Hulu Live TV with unlimited screens actually cost?

Cost and Features

Hulu Live TV with unlimited screens is available for $9.99 per month in addition to the base subscription cost of Hulu Live TV, which is currently priced at $64.99 per month. This add-on feature allows you to stream on an unlimited number of screens within your home network, ensuring that everyone in your household can enjoy their favorite shows and movies simultaneously.

FAQ

Q: What is Hulu Live TV?

A: Hulu Live TV is a streaming service that offers live television channels, as well as an extensive library of on-demand content.

Q: What does “unlimited screens” mean?

A: “Unlimited screens” refers to the ability to stream Hulu Live TV on multiple devices simultaneously within your home network. This means that different members of your household can watch different shows or movies on their own devices at the same time.

Q: Can I watch Hulu Live TV with unlimited screens outside of my home network?

A: No, the unlimited screens feature is only available for streaming within your home network. If you try to access Hulu Live TV with unlimited screens outside of your home network, you will be prompted to switch to a single-screen streaming experience.

Q: Can I share my Hulu Live TV account with others outside of my household?

A: Hulu Live TV is intended for use within a single household. While you can create multiple user profiles within your account, sharing your account with individuals outside of your household is against Hulu’s terms of service.

In conclusion, Hulu Live TV with unlimited screens offers a convenient and flexible streaming experience for households with multiple viewers. With the ability to stream on an unlimited number of screens within your home network, everyone can enjoy their favorite shows and movies simultaneously. However, it’s important to note that this feature is only available within your home network and sharing your account with individuals outside of your household is not permitted.