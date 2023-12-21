How much is Hulu Live TV per month?

How Much Does Hulu Live TV Cost Per Month?

Introduction

In the era of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of on-demand content. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option, allowing subscribers to access live television channels alongside their favorite shows and movies. If you’re considering signing up for Hulu Live TV, it’s essential to understand the cost and what you’ll be getting for your money.

How Much Does Hulu Live TV Cost?

Hulu Live TV is available for $64.99 per month. This subscription plan provides access to over 75 live channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. In addition to live TV, subscribers also gain access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes thousands of TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my Hulu Live TV subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Hulu Live TV subscription at any time without incurring any additional fees. Simply go to your account settings and follow the cancellation instructions.

2. Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription fee?

While the base price for Hulu Live TV is $64.99 per month, there may be additional costs for add-ons such as premium channels (HBO, Showtime, etc.) or enhanced cloud DVR storage. These add-ons can be selected during the sign-up process or added later through your account settings.

3. Can I watch Hulu Live TV on multiple devices?

Yes, Hulu Live TV allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, if you need to stream on more than two devices at the same time, you can upgrade to an unlimited screens add-on for an additional fee.

Conclusion

Hulu Live TV offers a comprehensive live TV streaming experience with a vast selection of channels and on-demand content. At $64.99 per month, it provides a competitive alternative to traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, news junkie, or simply enjoy the convenience of live TV, Hulu Live TV is worth considering for your streaming needs.