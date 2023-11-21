How much is Hulu Live TV monthly?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a comprehensive live TV experience. With its extensive channel lineup and on-demand content, Hulu Live TV has become a go-to option for those looking to replace traditional cable or satellite subscriptions. But how much does Hulu Live TV cost on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

Monthly Subscription Cost

Hulu Live TV offers a variety of subscription plans to cater to different needs. As of the latest update, the base price for Hulu Live TV starts at $64.99 per month. This package includes access to over 75 live channels, along with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library. It also allows users to stream on two devices simultaneously and provides 50 hours of cloud DVR storage.

Add-Ons and Upgrades

While the base package offers a comprehensive selection of channels, Hulu Live TV also provides several add-ons and upgrades to enhance the viewing experience. For an additional fee, subscribers can opt for features like unlimited screens (allowing simultaneous streaming on an unlimited number of devices at home) or enhanced cloud DVR storage (increasing the storage capacity to 200 hours). Premium networks such as HBO Max, Showtime, and Starz can also be added to the subscription for an extra cost.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my Hulu Live TV subscription at any time?

Yes, Hulu Live TV subscriptions can be canceled at any time without any long-term commitment. There are no cancellation fees, and you can easily manage your subscription through your Hulu account settings.

2. Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription?

While the monthly subscription covers most features, certain add-ons and premium networks come with an extra cost. Additionally, taxes and fees may apply depending on your location.

3. Can I try Hulu Live TV before committing to a subscription?

Yes, Hulu offers a free trial period for new subscribers to test out the service. The trial period typically lasts for seven days, allowing users to explore the features and channel lineup before making a decision.

In conclusion, Hulu Live TV offers a comprehensive live TV experience with a wide range of channels and on-demand content. While the base subscription starts at $64.99 per month, additional add-ons and upgrades are available to customize the service according to individual preferences. With its flexibility and extensive offerings, Hulu Live TV continues to be a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a cable-free entertainment solution.