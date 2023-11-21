How much is Hulu Live TV itself?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a wide range of on-demand content. However, Hulu also offers a live TV option, allowing subscribers to access live television channels alongside their extensive library of shows and movies. But how much does Hulu Live TV cost on its own? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Hulu Live TV?

Hulu Live TV is a subscription plan offered Hulu that combines their on-demand streaming library with access to live television channels. With this option, users can watch their favorite shows and movies on-demand, as well as tune in to live broadcasts of popular networks, including sports, news, and entertainment channels.

How much does Hulu Live TV cost?

As of the latest update, Hulu Live TV is priced at $64.99 per month. This subscription plan provides access to over 75 live channels, including local networks, cable channels, and premium networks like HBO and Showtime. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy the entire Hulu streaming library, which includes thousands of TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.

FAQ:

1. Can I subscribe to Hulu Live TV without the on-demand streaming library?

No, Hulu Live TV is only available as a package deal that includes both live TV channels and the on-demand streaming library. The two services are bundled together and cannot be purchased separately.

2. Are there any additional costs with Hulu Live TV?

While the base price for Hulu Live TV is $64.99 per month, there may be additional costs for premium add-ons such as HBO, Showtime, or enhanced cloud DVR storage. These add-ons can be selected during the subscription process and will increase the monthly fee accordingly.

3. Can I cancel my Hulu Live TV subscription at any time?

Yes, Hulu Live TV subscriptions can be canceled at any time without any long-term commitments. You can easily manage your subscription settings through your Hulu account.

In conclusion, Hulu Live TV offers a comprehensive streaming experience that combines live television channels with an extensive on-demand library. Priced at $64.99 per month, this subscription plan provides access to a wide range of content, making it a compelling option for those looking to cut the cord while still enjoying live TV.