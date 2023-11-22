How much is Hulu Live TV a month?

In the ever-evolving landscape of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for cord-cutters seeking a wide range of entertainment options. With its extensive library of on-demand content and live TV offerings, Hulu Live TV has become a go-to platform for those looking to access their favorite shows, movies, and sports events. But how much does Hulu Live TV cost on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

Monthly Subscription Cost

Hulu Live TV offers a variety of subscription plans to cater to different needs. As of the latest update, the base plan for Hulu Live TV starts at $64.99 per month. This package includes access to over 75 live channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which features thousands of TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals.

Add-Ons and Premium Channels

While the base plan provides a comprehensive selection of channels, Hulu Live TV also offers several add-ons and premium channels for an additional cost. These include options like HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and Starz, allowing subscribers to customize their viewing experience according to their preferences. The prices for these add-ons range from $8.99 to $14.99 per month, depending on the channel or package chosen.

FAQ

1. Can I cancel my Hulu Live TV subscription at any time?

Yes, Hulu Live TV subscriptions can be canceled at any time without any long-term commitment. You can easily manage your subscription settings through your Hulu account.

2. Are there any additional fees apart from the monthly subscription?

While the monthly subscription covers most costs, it’s important to note that some add-ons and premium channels may incur additional fees. Additionally, taxes and regulatory fees may apply based on your location.

3. Can I stream Hulu Live TV on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, Hulu Live TV allows streaming on two devices simultaneously. However, if you require more simultaneous streams, you can upgrade to the Unlimited Screens add-on for an extra $9.99 per month.

In conclusion, Hulu Live TV offers a comprehensive package of live TV channels and on-demand content at a starting price of $64.99 per month. With the flexibility to customize your subscription and access to a vast library of entertainment options, Hulu Live TV provides a compelling streaming experience for cord-cutters.