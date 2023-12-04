How much is Hulu live per month?

How Much Does Hulu Live Cost Per Month?

Introduction

In the era of streaming services, Hulu has emerged as a popular choice for those seeking a wide range of entertainment options. With its extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content, Hulu has become a go-to platform for many viewers. However, with the introduction of Hulu Live, the streaming giant has taken its offerings to a whole new level. But how much does Hulu Live actually cost per month? Let’s dive into the details.

The Cost of Hulu Live

Hulu Live is available at a monthly subscription fee of $64.99. This price includes access to Hulu’s vast library of on-demand content as well as live TV channels. With Hulu Live, you can enjoy over 75 live channels, including popular networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and more. This comprehensive package allows you to stream your favorite shows, sports events, news, and much more, all in real-time.

FAQ

Q: What is Hulu Live?

A: Hulu Live is a streaming service offered Hulu that combines their extensive on-demand library with live TV channels, providing users with a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Q: What channels are included in Hulu Live?

A: Hulu Live offers over 75 live channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, ESPN, and many more. The exact channel lineup may vary depending on your location.

Q: Can I watch Hulu Live on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Hulu Live allows you to stream on two devices simultaneously. However, if you need to stream on more devices, you can upgrade to the Unlimited Screens add-on for an additional fee.

Q: Are there any additional costs with Hulu Live?

A: While the base subscription fee for Hulu Live is $64.99 per month, there may be additional costs for add-ons such as premium channels (HBO, Showtime, etc.) or enhanced features like Unlimited Screens.

Conclusion

Hulu Live offers a comprehensive streaming experience, combining a vast library of on-demand content with live TV channels. At a monthly cost of $64.99, subscribers gain access to over 75 live channels, including popular networks. With its extensive offerings and competitive pricing, Hulu Live has become a top choice for those seeking a diverse range of entertainment options.