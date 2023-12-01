How much is Hulu and Disney Plus combined?

How Much Does It Cost to Subscribe to Hulu and Disney Plus Combined?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a wide range of entertainment options at the click of a button. Two of the most prominent players in this industry are Hulu and Disney Plus. While both platforms offer a plethora of content individually, many users wonder how much it would cost to subscribe to both services combined. Let’s delve into the details.

How much is Hulu?

Hulu is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It provides users with two subscription options: Hulu (ad-supported) and Hulu (no ads). The ad-supported plan costs $5.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is priced at $11.99 per month.

What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a streaming service that focuses on family-friendly content, including movies, TV shows, and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. The service is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year.

Combining Hulu and Disney Plus:

Fortunately, Hulu and Disney Plus offer a bundle that allows subscribers to access both platforms at a discounted price. The bundle includes Hulu (ad-supported), Disney Plus, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month. This bundle provides a significant cost-saving compared to subscribing to each service individually.

FAQ:

1. Can I still get the bundle if I already have one of the services?

Yes, existing subscribers of Hulu or Disney Plus can still take advantage of the bundle. However, it is important to note that the bundle is only available for new subscribers of ESPN+.

2. Can I upgrade to the ad-free version of Hulu in the bundle?

Yes, you can upgrade to the ad-free version of Hulu for an additional $6 per month. This will bring the total cost of the bundle to $19.99 per month.

3. Is the bundle available internationally?

Currently, the Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN+ bundle is only available to customers in the United States.

In conclusion, subscribing to both Hulu and Disney Plus individually can be costly. However, the bundle option provides a more affordable way to access a wide range of content from both platforms. Whether you’re a fan of TV shows, movies, or sports, the Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN+ bundle offers something for everyone at a reasonable price.