How much is Hulu a month without?

In the world of streaming services, Hulu has become a popular choice for many viewers. With its vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content, it offers a wide range of entertainment options. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does Hulu cost without any additional features or add-ons?”

Basic Hulu Subscription:

Hulu offers a basic subscription plan that allows users to access their extensive library of content. This plan, known as the “Hulu (ad-supported)” plan, costs $5.99 per month. With this subscription, viewers can enjoy a wide variety of TV shows, movies, and Hulu Originals. However, it is important to note that this plan includes advertisements during the streaming experience.

Hulu (No Ads) Subscription:

For those who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience, Hulu also offers a “Hulu (No Ads)” subscription plan. Priced at $11.99 per month, this plan provides access to the same content as the basic plan but without any advertisements. This option is ideal for viewers who want to enjoy their favorite shows and movies without any interruptions.

Hulu + Live TV:

In addition to the basic and ad-free plans, Hulu also offers a live TV option. The “Hulu + Live TV” plan combines the extensive content library with access to live TV channels. This plan costs $64.99 per month and includes over 75 live channels, including sports, news, and entertainment networks. It also includes the ability to record live TV and access Hulu’s on-demand library.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

1. Can I watch Hulu for free?

While Hulu does not offer a completely free subscription, they do provide a 30-day free trial for new customers. This trial period allows users to explore the platform and its content before committing to a paid subscription.

2. Can I upgrade or downgrade my Hulu subscription?

Yes, Hulu allows users to upgrade or downgrade their subscription plans at any time. You can switch between the basic, ad-free, and live TV plans according to your preferences.

3. Are there any additional costs apart from the subscription fee?

While the subscription fee covers the basic access to Hulu’s content, there may be additional costs for premium add-ons such as HBO, Cinemax, or Showtime. These add-ons come at an extra cost and can be included in your subscription if desired.

In conclusion, Hulu offers various subscription plans to cater to different viewer preferences. The basic plan starts at $5.99 per month, while the ad-free plan costs $11.99 per month. For those seeking live TV channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is available for $64.99 per month. With its diverse range of options, Hulu continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts.