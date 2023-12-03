How much is Hotstar per month?

Hotstar Monthly Subscription: How Much Does It Cost?

Hotstar, the popular streaming platform, has become a go-to destination for millions of users seeking a wide range of entertainment options. From live sports events to blockbuster movies and TV shows, Hotstar offers a diverse selection of content to cater to various interests. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does Hotstar cost per month?” Let’s delve into the details and shed light on this frequently asked question.

Hotstar Subscription Plans:

Hotstar offers two subscription plans: Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium. The Hotstar VIP plan is priced at INR 399 per year, while the Hotstar Premium plan costs INR 299 per month or INR 1,499 per year. These plans provide access to different sets of content and features, allowing users to choose the one that best suits their preferences.

Hotstar VIP:

The Hotstar VIP plan primarily focuses on providing live sports streaming, including cricket, football, Formula 1, and more. Additionally, subscribers can enjoy the latest episodes of Indian TV shows, Hotstar Specials, and exclusive Hotstar Originals. The Hotstar VIP subscription does not include access to international TV shows and movies.

Hotstar Premium:

The Hotstar Premium plan offers a broader range of content, including all the features available in the Hotstar VIP plan. Subscribers to Hotstar Premium gain access to international TV shows, Hollywood movies, American sports, and the latest episodes of Indian TV shows without any advertisements. This plan is ideal for those seeking a comprehensive entertainment experience.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Can I watch Hotstar for free?

A: While Hotstar offers a limited selection of content for free, subscribing to Hotstar VIP or Hotstar Premium provides access to a much wider range of shows, movies, and live sports.

Q: Can I switch between Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium?

A: Yes, you can switch between the two plans at any time. However, it’s important to note that the subscription fee for each plan may differ.

Q: Can I download content on Hotstar?

A: Yes, both Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium subscribers can download content to watch offline.

In conclusion, Hotstar offers two subscription plans, Hotstar VIP and Hotstar Premium, catering to different entertainment needs. While the Hotstar VIP plan focuses on live sports and Indian content, the Hotstar Premium plan provides a more comprehensive range of international shows, movies, and ad-free viewing. With its affordable pricing, Hotstar continues to be a popular choice for streaming enthusiasts seeking quality entertainment.