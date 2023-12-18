How much is Heather and Terry Dubrow’s house worth?

Heather and Terry Dubrow’s Lavish Mansion: A Peek into Their Extravagant Lifestyle

If you’ve ever wondered how much the luxurious abode of reality TV stars Heather and Terry Dubrow is worth, prepare to be amazed. The Dubrows, known for their appearances on the hit show “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” reside in a stunning mansion that exudes opulence and grandeur. Situated in the exclusive community of Newport Coast, California, their home is a true testament to their success and lavish lifestyle.

The Dubrow estate, often referred to as “Château Dubrow,” is estimated to be worth a staggering $18.8 million. This palatial residence spans over 22,000 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms, fourteen bathrooms, and a host of extravagant amenities. From the moment you step foot into their home, you are greeted a grand foyer adorned with intricate marble flooring and a sweeping staircase that sets the tone for the rest of the property.

The mansion features a state-of-the-art movie theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a gym, and a spa, ensuring that the Dubrows have every luxury at their fingertips. The outdoor space is equally impressive, with a sparkling swimming pool, a tennis court, and meticulously manicured gardens that offer breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

In conclusion, Heather and Terry Dubrow’s mansion is a true symbol of their success and extravagant lifestyle. With its breathtaking design, extensive amenities, and prime location, it’s no wonder their home is valued at such an impressive price. The Dubrows have truly created a haven of luxury that showcases their impeccable taste and affluence.