How much is HBO on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV, the popular streaming service that offers live TV channels and on-demand content, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking for a cable TV alternative. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, YouTube TV has gained a significant following. One of the most sought-after channels on the platform is HBO, known for its premium content and blockbuster shows. But how much does HBO cost on YouTube TV? Let’s find out.

How much does HBO cost on YouTube TV?

As of the latest update, HBO is available as an add-on to YouTube TV’s base subscription. The cost of HBO on YouTube TV is $14.99 per month. This fee grants you access to all the HBO channels, including HBO East, HBO West, and HBO Family, as well as HBO On Demand, which allows you to stream a vast library of HBO content at your convenience.

FAQ:

1. Can I get HBO on YouTube TV without paying extra?

No, HBO is not included in the base subscription of YouTube TV. It is offered as an add-on for an additional monthly fee of $14.99.

2. Are there any discounts available for HBO on YouTube TV?

YouTube TV occasionally offers promotional discounts or bundle deals that may include HBO at a reduced price. It’s worth keeping an eye out for any special offers that may be available.

3. Can I cancel HBO on YouTube TV at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your HBO subscription on YouTube TV at any time. Simply go to your account settings and manage your subscriptions. It’s important to note that you will continue to have access to HBO until the end of your billing cycle.

4. Can I watch HBO on YouTube TV on multiple devices?

Yes, you can stream HBO on YouTube TV on multiple devices simultaneously. YouTube TV allows for up to three simultaneous streams per account, so you can enjoy HBO on different screens within your household.

In conclusion, HBO on YouTube TV is available as an add-on for $14.99 per month. This additional fee grants you access to all the HBO channels and on-demand content. While it may be an extra cost, the premium content and exclusive shows offered HBO make it a worthwhile investment for many subscribers.