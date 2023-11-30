How much is HBO Max with Amazon Prime?

How Much Does HBO Max Cost with Amazon Prime?

Introduction

HBO Max, the popular streaming service known for its vast library of movies and TV shows, has become a go-to platform for entertainment enthusiasts. With its recent partnership with Amazon Prime, subscribers can now access HBO Max content directly through their Amazon Prime Video app. However, many are curious about the cost of this combined service. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and answer some frequently asked questions regarding HBO Max with Amazon Prime.

How Much Does HBO Max with Amazon Prime Cost?

HBO Max is available as an add-on to Amazon Prime Video, and the cost varies depending on your existing Amazon Prime subscription. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you can add HBO Max to your subscription for an additional $14.99 per month. This fee grants you access to all the content available on HBO Max, including exclusive shows, blockbuster movies, and much more.

FAQs

Q: What is HBO Max?

A: HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a wide range of content, including movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming. It is home to popular series like Game of Thrones, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory.

Q: Can I access HBO Max with my Amazon Prime subscription?

A: Yes, you can access HBO Max through your Amazon Prime Video app adding it as a subscription. This allows you to enjoy all the content available on HBO Max without needing a separate app or subscription.

Q: Is HBO Max available worldwide?

A: No, HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories. However, there are plans to expand its availability to other countries in the future.

Q: Can I cancel my HBO Max subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your HBO Max subscription at any time. If you cancel, you will still have access to HBO Max until the end of your billing cycle.

Conclusion

For those who are already Amazon Prime members and want to enjoy the extensive content library of HBO Max, adding it to your existing subscription is a convenient option. With an additional $14.99 per month, you can access all the exclusive shows and movies HBO Max has to offer. Remember, you can cancel your subscription at any time, giving you the flexibility to enjoy HBO Max with Amazon Prime on your terms.