How much is HBO Max on Hulu?

In a recent announcement, Hulu revealed that it will be offering HBO Max as an add-on to its streaming service. This collaboration between the two popular platforms has sparked excitement among TV and movie enthusiasts. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: how much will HBO Max on Hulu cost?

Starting from June 29th, 2021, Hulu subscribers will have the option to add HBO Max to their existing subscription for an additional $14.99 per month. This means that users can now access all the incredible content from HBO Max, including blockbuster movies, critically acclaimed TV shows, and exclusive original series, directly through their Hulu account.

For those unfamiliar with HBO Max, it is a premium streaming service that offers a vast library of content from HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, and more. With HBO Max on Hulu, subscribers can enjoy popular shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “The Sopranos,” as well as highly anticipated movies like “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

FAQ:

Q: Can I access HBO Max on Hulu without an additional subscription?

A: No, HBO Max is an add-on service that requires an additional monthly fee of $14.99 on top of your Hulu subscription.

Q: Can I watch HBO Max content on Hulu’s basic plan?

A: No, HBO Max is only available as an add-on to Hulu’s ad-supported and ad-free plans.

Q: Can I access HBO Max on Hulu if I already have a separate HBO Max subscription?

A: Yes, if you already have a standalone HBO Max subscription, you can link it to your Hulu account and access HBO Max content through Hulu at no extra cost.

Q: Can I cancel my HBO Max subscription and switch to HBO Max on Hulu?

A: Yes, if you are currently subscribed to HBO Max directly, you can cancel your standalone subscription and add HBO Max to your Hulu account instead.

With the addition of HBO Max to its lineup, Hulu continues to enhance its streaming offerings, providing subscribers with even more choices and access to premium content. So, if you’re a fan of HBO’s incredible shows and movies, now is the perfect time to consider adding HBO Max to your Hulu subscription.