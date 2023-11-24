How much is HBO Max on Amazon Prime?

In a recent announcement, HBO Max revealed that it will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video Channels starting from November 17th, 2021. This collaboration between HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video Channels has sparked excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the popular streaming service on the Amazon platform. But the burning question on everyone’s mind is: How much will HBO Max cost on Amazon Prime?

Price and Subscription Details

HBO Max will be available as an add-on subscription through Amazon Prime Video Channels for $14.99 per month. This price is consistent with the standalone HBO Max subscription and offers users access to a vast library of content, including blockbuster movies, exclusive series, and a wide range of popular TV shows. Subscribers will also have the option to download content for offline viewing, making it convenient for those on the go.

FAQ

1. What is HBO Max?

HBO Max is a streaming platform that offers a comprehensive collection of content from various networks and studios, including HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, and more. It provides subscribers with access to a diverse range of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and original programming.

2. How can I access HBO Max on Amazon Prime?

To access HBO Max on Amazon Prime, you need to subscribe to HBO Max through Amazon Prime Video Channels. Once subscribed, you can stream HBO Max content directly through the Amazon Prime Video app or website.

3. Can I access HBO Max on other devices?

Yes, HBO Max is available on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, gaming consoles, and web browsers. You can download the HBO Max app from your device’s app store or access it through the HBO Max website.

4. Is there a free trial for HBO Max on Amazon Prime?

Currently, there is no free trial available for HBO Max on Amazon Prime. However, HBO Max occasionally offers free trials directly through their website, so keep an eye out for any promotional offers.

Conclusion

The arrival of HBO Max on Amazon Prime Video Channels is great news for fans of the streaming service. With a subscription price of $14.99 per month, users can now enjoy a vast library of content from HBO Max alongside their favorite shows and movies on Amazon Prime. So, get ready to immerse yourself in the world of HBO Max and indulge in a wide array of entertainment options.