How much is HBO a month on Hulu?

In a recent announcement, Hulu revealed that it will be offering HBO as an add-on to its streaming service. This move comes as part of Hulu’s ongoing efforts to expand its content offerings and provide users with a more comprehensive entertainment experience. But how much will this new addition cost subscribers? Let’s take a closer look.

Starting from March 30th, 2021, Hulu subscribers will have the option to add HBO to their existing subscription for an additional $14.99 per month. This means that users can now enjoy all the popular HBO shows, including Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession, alongside Hulu’s extensive library of TV shows and movies.

FAQ:

What is HBO?

HBO, short for Home Box Office, is a premium cable and streaming network known for its high-quality original programming. It has produced critically acclaimed shows such as The Sopranos, The Wire, and Chernobyl.

What is Hulu?

Hulu is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It allows subscribers to stream their favorite shows and movies on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Can I watch HBO shows on Hulu without the add-on?

No, HBO shows are only available to Hulu subscribers who have added the HBO add-on to their subscription. Without the add-on, you will not have access to HBO’s content.

Can I cancel the HBO add-on at any time?

Yes, you can cancel the HBO add-on at any time without affecting your Hulu subscription. Simply go to your account settings and manage your subscriptions.

Is there a free trial for the HBO add-on?

Unfortunately, Hulu does not offer a free trial for the HBO add-on. You will be billed for the add-on as soon as you subscribe to it.

With the addition of HBO to its lineup, Hulu is aiming to attract more subscribers and provide them with a one-stop destination for all their streaming needs. Whether you’re a fan of Hulu’s original content or HBO’s award-winning shows, this new offering is sure to enhance your streaming experience. So, if you’re ready to dive into the world of dragons, mobsters, or epic dramas, consider adding HBO to your Hulu subscription today.