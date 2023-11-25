How much is GPT-4 per month?

In the ever-evolving world of artificial intelligence, OpenAI has been at the forefront of developing cutting-edge language models. Their latest creation, GPT-4, has garnered significant attention and curiosity. One of the burning questions on everyone’s mind is: How much does GPT-4 cost per month?

OpenAI has not yet released official pricing details for GPT-4. However, based on the pricing structure of its predecessor, GPT-3, we can make some educated guesses. GPT-3, which was released in June 2020, is available through OpenAI’s API at a cost of $0.06 per token during the fine-tuning phase and $0.10 per token during the deployment phase.

To put it simply, a token is a unit of text that can range from a single character to a whole word. The number of tokens in a text determines the cost of using GPT-3 or any other language model. For instance, a prompt with 10 tokens would cost $0.60 during fine-tuning and $1.00 during deployment.

FAQ:

Q: How many tokens does GPT-4 have?

A: As GPT-4 is yet to be released, the exact number of tokens it will have is unknown. However, it is expected to have a larger capacity than its predecessor, GPT-3, which has 175 billion parameters.

Q: Will GPT-4 be more expensive than GPT-3?

A: While OpenAI has not confirmed the pricing for GPT-4, it is reasonable to assume that it may be more expensive due to its increased capabilities and improved performance.

Q: Can I use GPT-4 for free?

A: OpenAI typically offers both free and paid access to its language models. However, the availability of free access and the specific pricing details for GPT-4 are yet to be announced.

It is important to note that these pricing details are speculative and subject to change once OpenAI officially releases GPT-4. As OpenAI aims to strike a balance between accessibility and sustainability, they may introduce different pricing tiers or options to cater to a wide range of users.

In conclusion, while the exact cost of GPT-4 per month remains unknown, we can expect it to be a significant advancement in language models, building upon the success of GPT-3. As OpenAI continues to push the boundaries of AI technology, the pricing details will undoubtedly be unveiled in due course, allowing users to explore the capabilities of GPT-4.