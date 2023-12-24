How much is FuboTV cost?

FuboTV Pricing: How Much Does It Cost to Stream Your Favorite Shows?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering viewers a convenient and flexible way to access their favorite TV shows and movies. One such service that has gained significant attention is FuboTV. But how much does FuboTV actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

What is FuboTV?

FuboTV is a live TV streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and more. It allows users to watch their favorite shows and events on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices.

How much does FuboTV cost?

FuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to the diverse needs of its users. The base plan, called “Fubo Standard,” costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, AMC, HGTV, and more. It also provides access to local channels, depending on your location.

For those seeking additional features and channels, FuboTV offers two other plans: “Fubo Elite” and “Fubo Latino.” The Elite plan costs $79.99 per month and includes over 150 channels, along with extra features like unlimited screens and enhanced DVR capabilities. The Latino plan, priced at $33 per month, focuses on Spanish-language content and offers over 30 channels.

FAQ:

1. Can I cancel my FuboTV subscription at any time?

Yes, FuboTV allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. You can easily manage your subscription settings through your account.

2. Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

While the subscription fee covers most of the content and features, there may be additional costs for premium add-ons, such as Showtime or AMC+. These add-ons can be purchased separately to enhance your viewing experience.

3. Can I try FuboTV before committing to a subscription?

Yes, FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new users. This allows you to explore the service and its features before deciding whether to subscribe.

In conclusion, FuboTV offers a range of subscription plans to suit different preferences and budgets. With its diverse channel lineup and flexible streaming options, it has become a popular choice for cord-cutters. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a TV show addict, or a movie lover, FuboTV provides a convenient way to access your favorite content at a competitive price.