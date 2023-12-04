How much is fuboTV a month?

FuboTV Monthly Subscription: Pricing, Plans, and FAQs

Introduction

In the era of cord-cutting and streaming services, fuboTV has emerged as a popular choice for sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers alike. Offering a wide range of live TV channels, on-demand content, and exclusive sports coverage, fuboTV has become a go-to platform for those looking to ditch traditional cable subscriptions. But how much does fuboTV cost on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the pricing details, plans, and frequently asked questions to help you make an informed decision.

Pricing and Plans

FuboTV offers multiple subscription plans to cater to different needs and budgets. The base plan, known as “fubo Standard,” is priced at $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and FOX. It also provides access to regional sports networks, making it an excellent choice for sports fans.

For those seeking additional content, fuboTV offers an upgrade to the “fubo Elite” plan, priced at $79.99 per month. This plan includes all the channels from the base plan and adds extra sports, entertainment, and news channels to the lineup. With fubo Elite, you can enjoy an extensive range of content, including premium channels like Showtime and AMC+.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Can I cancel my fuboTV subscription at any time?

A: Yes, fuboTV offers a flexible subscription model, allowing you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Are there any additional fees apart from the monthly subscription?

A: While the monthly subscription covers most of the costs, there may be additional fees for add-ons like premium channels or extra features. These fees are clearly outlined during the subscription process, ensuring transparency.

Q: Can I stream fuboTV on multiple devices simultaneously?

A: Yes, fuboTV allows simultaneous streaming on multiple devices, depending on the subscription plan. The base plan allows streaming on two devices, while the Elite plan allows streaming on up to five devices.

Q: Is there a free trial available?

A: Yes, fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows you to explore the platform’s features and content before committing to a paid subscription.

Conclusion

FuboTV offers a range of subscription plans to suit different preferences and budgets. With its extensive channel lineup, sports coverage, and on-demand content, it has become a popular choice for cord-cutters. By understanding the pricing details and frequently asked questions, you can make an informed decision about whether fuboTV is the right streaming service for you.