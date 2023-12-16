How much is Fubo per month?

Fubo TV: How Much Does It Cost Per Month?

Introduction

In the ever-evolving world of streaming services, Fubo TV has emerged as a popular choice for sports enthusiasts and cord-cutters alike. Offering a wide range of live sports, news, and entertainment channels, Fubo TV has gained a loyal following. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does Fubo TV cost per month?” Let’s delve into the details and explore the pricing options.

Monthly Subscription Plans

Fubo TV offers three different subscription plans to cater to various needs and budgets. The base plan, known as “Fubo,” costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including popular sports networks like ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports. Additionally, it offers a variety of entertainment and news channels, making it a comprehensive package for all-round entertainment.

For those seeking an even broader range of channels, Fubo TV offers the “Fubo Elite” plan at $79.99 per month. This plan includes all the channels from the base plan and adds on additional premium networks like Showtime and NFL RedZone. With the Fubo Elite plan, subscribers can enjoy an extensive selection of sports, movies, and TV shows.

FAQ

Q: Are there any additional costs apart from the monthly subscription?

A: While the monthly subscription covers the majority of the costs, there are a few additional expenses to consider. Fubo TV offers add-ons such as extra cloud DVR storage, additional simultaneous streams, and premium channels like HBO and Cinemax. These add-ons come at an extra cost, which varies depending on the specific add-on.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Fubo TV allows subscribers to cancel their subscription at any time without any cancellation fees. This flexibility ensures that users have the freedom to modify their subscription as per their needs.

Conclusion

Fubo TV offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different preferences and budgets. With its extensive channel lineup and focus on live sports, it has become a go-to choice for sports enthusiasts. Whether you opt for the base plan or the premium Fubo Elite plan, Fubo TV provides a comprehensive streaming experience. So, if you’re looking for a streaming service that combines sports, entertainment, and news, Fubo TV might just be the perfect fit for you.