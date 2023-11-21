How much is FUBO monthly?

FUBO, the popular streaming service that offers live sports, news, and entertainment channels, has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters looking to access their favorite content without a traditional cable subscription. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, FUBO has gained a significant following. However, one question that often arises is, “How much does FUBO cost on a monthly basis?”

Monthly Subscription Plans

FUBO offers several subscription plans to cater to different viewing preferences and budgets. The base plan, known as FUBO Standard, is priced at $64.99 per month. This plan includes access to over 100 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, NBC, CBS, and FOX. It also provides users with the ability to stream on up to two devices simultaneously.

For those seeking an even more comprehensive channel lineup, FUBO also offers an upgraded plan called FUBO Elite. Priced at $79.99 per month, this plan includes all the channels available in the Standard plan, along with additional sports and entertainment networks. With FUBO Elite, users can stream on up to five devices simultaneously, making it an ideal choice for larger households or those who want to share their subscription with family and friends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are there any additional fees apart from the monthly subscription?

A: While the monthly subscription covers the cost of accessing FUBO’s channel lineup, it’s worth noting that there may be additional fees for premium add-ons or services. For example, if you wish to access premium channels like Showtime or AMC+, you may need to pay an extra fee.

Q: Can I cancel my FUBO subscription at any time?

A: Yes, FUBO offers a flexible subscription model that allows users to cancel their subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or penalties.

Q: Are there any free trial options available?

A: Yes, FUBO offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows users to test out the service and explore its features before committing to a monthly subscription.

In conclusion, FUBO offers two main subscription plans, with the Standard plan priced at $64.99 per month and the Elite plan priced at $79.99 per month. These plans provide access to a wide range of channels and the ability to stream on multiple devices simultaneously. However, it’s important to consider any additional fees for premium add-ons or services. With its flexible subscription model and free trial option, FUBO remains a popular choice for those seeking a comprehensive streaming experience.