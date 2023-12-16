How much is Fubo monthly cost?

Fubo Monthly Cost: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a sports enthusiast or a fan of live TV streaming, chances are you’ve heard of Fubo. Fubo is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of sports, news, and entertainment channels. But how much does it cost to subscribe to Fubo on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

What is Fubo?

Fubo is an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service that primarily focuses on sports content. It offers subscribers access to a variety of live sports events, including soccer, basketball, football, and more. In addition to sports, Fubo also provides a selection of news, entertainment, and lifestyle channels.

How much does Fubo cost per month?

Fubo offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The base plan, called Fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including popular sports networks like ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. It also provides access to local broadcast channels, regional sports networks, and a range of entertainment channels.

For those seeking an even more comprehensive experience, Fubo also offers an upgraded plan called Fubo Elite. Priced at $79.99 per month, this plan includes all the channels from the Fubo Standard plan, along with additional premium channels like Showtime and NFL RedZone.

FAQ:

1. Can I cancel my Fubo subscription at any time?

Yes, Fubo offers a flexible subscription model that allows you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments.

2. Are there any additional fees apart from the monthly subscription?

While the monthly subscription covers most of the costs, it’s worth noting that Fubo may charge additional fees for add-ons like extra cloud DVR storage or premium channel subscriptions.

3. Can I try Fubo before committing to a subscription?

Absolutely! Fubo offers a free trial period for new subscribers, allowing you to explore the service and its features before making a decision.

In conclusion, Fubo offers a range of subscription plans to suit different preferences and budgets. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply looking for a comprehensive live TV streaming service, Fubo has options for you. With its extensive channel lineup and flexible subscription model, Fubo is undoubtedly a top choice for sports and entertainment enthusiasts alike.