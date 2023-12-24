How much is Fubo for soccer?

How Much Does Fubo Cost for Soccer Fans?

If you’re a soccer enthusiast looking for a streaming service to catch all the action, Fubo might be the perfect fit for you. Fubo is a popular streaming platform that offers a wide range of sports channels, including an extensive selection of soccer content. But how much does it cost to access all the soccer goodness on Fubo? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans

Fubo offers different subscription plans to cater to the diverse needs of soccer fans. The base plan, called Fubo, costs $64.99 per month and provides access to over 100 channels, including major sports networks like ESPN and NBC Sports. This plan also includes a variety of soccer channels such as beIN Sports, Fox Soccer Plus, and more.

For those seeking an even more comprehensive soccer experience, Fubo also offers a premium plan called Fubo Extra. Priced at $70.99 per month, this plan includes all the channels available in the base plan, along with additional sports and entertainment networks.

FAQ

Q: Can I watch live soccer matches on Fubo?

A: Absolutely! Fubo offers live streaming of various soccer leagues and tournaments, including the English Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and more.

Q: Are there any additional costs apart from the subscription fee?

A: While the subscription fee covers most of the content on Fubo, some premium channels or add-ons may require an additional fee. However, these are optional and can be added based on your preferences.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Fubo offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

Q: Can I access Fubo on multiple devices?

A: Yes, Fubo allows you to stream content on multiple devices simultaneously. You can enjoy your favorite soccer matches on your TV, computer, smartphone, or tablet.

In conclusion, Fubo offers soccer fans a comprehensive streaming experience with its wide range of channels and live coverage of various leagues and tournaments. With subscription plans starting at $64.99 per month, it provides an affordable option for avid soccer enthusiasts. So, if you’re looking to stay up-to-date with all the soccer action, Fubo might just be the perfect streaming service for you.