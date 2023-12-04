How much is Fubo after 7 day free trial?

How Much Does Fubo Cost After the 7-Day Free Trial?

Introduction

FuboTV has gained significant popularity as a streaming service for sports enthusiasts, offering a wide range of live sports channels and other entertainment options. Many potential subscribers wonder about the cost of FuboTV after the initial 7-day free trial. In this article, we will explore the pricing structure of FuboTV and answer some frequently asked questions.

Pricing Structure

After the 7-day free trial, FuboTV offers different subscription plans to cater to various needs. The base plan, known as Fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including popular sports networks like ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports. It also provides access to a variety of entertainment channels, news networks, and on-demand content.

For those seeking additional features and channels, FuboTV offers two other plans: Fubo Elite and Fubo Latino Quarterly. Fubo Elite, priced at $79.99 per month, includes all the channels from the Fubo Standard plan and adds extra sports, entertainment, and international channels. On the other hand, Fubo Latino Quarterly costs $33 per month and focuses on Spanish-language programming, offering a selection of channels tailored to the Hispanic audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I cancel my subscription after the free trial?

A: Yes, you can cancel your subscription at any time during the trial period without incurring any charges.

Q: Are there any additional fees?

A: FuboTV’s pricing includes all the fees and taxes, so you won’t encounter any surprise charges.

Q: Can I upgrade or downgrade my subscription plan?

A: Yes, you can easily upgrade or downgrade your subscription plan at any time to suit your preferences. The changes will take effect from the next billing cycle.

Q: Are there any contracts or long-term commitments?

A: No, FuboTV operates on a month-to-month basis, allowing you to cancel or modify your subscription whenever you want.

Conclusion

FuboTV offers a range of subscription plans to cater to different preferences and budgets. After the 7-day free trial, the base plan, Fubo Standard, costs $64.99 per month. However, users have the flexibility to upgrade or downgrade their plans as needed. With its extensive channel lineup and sports-focused content, FuboTV continues to be a popular choice for sports enthusiasts and entertainment seekers alike.