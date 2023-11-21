How much is FUBO a month?

FUBO, the popular streaming service that offers live TV and on-demand content, has gained significant attention in recent years. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, FUBO has become a go-to choice for cord-cutters and sports enthusiasts alike. But how much does it cost to subscribe to FUBO on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Plans and Pricing

FUBO offers several subscription plans to cater to different viewing preferences and budgets. The base plan, known as FUBO Standard, costs $64.99 per month. This plan includes over 100 channels, including major networks like ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox, as well as popular cable channels such as ESPN, CNN, and HGTV.

For those seeking an even more comprehensive experience, FUBO also offers an upgraded plan called FUBO Elite. Priced at $79.99 per month, this plan includes all the channels available in the Standard plan, along with additional sports channels like NFL RedZone and NBA TV.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I cancel my FUBO subscription at any time?

Yes, FUBO offers a flexible subscription model that allows you to cancel your subscription at any time without any long-term commitments or cancellation fees.

2. Are there any additional fees apart from the monthly subscription?

While the subscription fees cover most of the content, there may be additional charges for premium add-ons like Showtime or AMC+. These add-ons can be purchased separately to enhance your viewing experience.

3. Can I stream FUBO on multiple devices simultaneously?

Yes, FUBO allows you to stream on up to three devices simultaneously, making it convenient for households with multiple viewers.

4. Is there a free trial available?

Yes, FUBO offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This allows you to explore the service and its features before committing to a monthly subscription.

In conclusion, FUBO offers two main subscription plans, starting at $64.99 per month for the Standard plan and $79.99 per month for the Elite plan. With its wide range of channels and flexible viewing options, FUBO provides a compelling streaming experience for TV enthusiasts.