How much is Fubo a month after free trial?

Fubo Monthly Subscription: How Much Does it Cost After the Free Trial?

Introduction

Fubo, the popular streaming service for sports enthusiasts, has gained significant attention with its free trial offer. However, many potential subscribers are left wondering about the cost of a monthly subscription once the trial period ends. In this article, we will delve into the pricing details of Fubo after the free trial, providing you with all the information you need to make an informed decision.

Monthly Subscription Cost

After the completion of the free trial, Fubo offers two subscription plans: Fubo Standard and Fubo Family. The Fubo Standard plan costs $64.99 per month, while the Fubo Family plan is priced at $69.99 per month. Both plans provide access to a wide range of sports channels, including live games, highlights, and exclusive content.

What’s Included?

With the Fubo Standard plan, subscribers gain access to over 100 channels, including popular sports networks like ESPN, NBC Sports, and Fox Sports. Additionally, Fubo Standard offers a cloud DVR feature, allowing users to record their favorite games and watch them later. On the other hand, the Fubo Family plan includes all the features of the Standard plan but allows streaming on up to three devices simultaneously, making it ideal for households with multiple sports enthusiasts.

FAQ

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, Fubo offers a flexible subscription model, allowing you to cancel your subscription at any time without any additional fees.

Q: Are there any hidden costs?

A: No, the monthly subscription fee covers all the costs associated with accessing Fubo’s content. However, please note that additional add-ons, such as premium channels or extra DVR storage, may incur additional charges.

Q: Can I switch between plans?

A: Yes, Fubo allows subscribers to switch between plans at any time. Simply visit your account settings and select the desired plan.

Conclusion

Fubo offers a range of subscription plans to cater to the diverse needs of sports enthusiasts. After the completion of the free trial, subscribers can choose between the Fubo Standard and Fubo Family plans, priced at $64.99 and $69.99 per month, respectively. With a wide selection of sports channels and additional features like cloud DVR, Fubo provides a comprehensive streaming experience for avid sports fans.