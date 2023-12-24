How much is Fox Sports on Spectrum?

How Much Does Fox Sports Cost on Spectrum?

If you’re a sports enthusiast and a Spectrum cable subscriber, you may be wondering how much it costs to access Fox Sports on the platform. Fox Sports is a popular network that broadcasts a wide range of sporting events, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college sports. In this article, we will explore the pricing details and frequently asked questions about Fox Sports on Spectrum.

Pricing Details

The cost of Fox Sports on Spectrum varies depending on the package you choose. Spectrum offers different cable TV packages, such as Select, Silver, and Gold. Fox Sports is typically included in the Silver and Gold packages. The Silver package starts at $74.99 per month and the Gold package starts at $94.99 per month. These prices may vary based on your location and any ongoing promotions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I get Fox Sports on Spectrum without subscribing to the Silver or Gold package?

A: Unfortunately, Fox Sports is not available in the lower-tier Select package. To access Fox Sports, you will need to subscribe to either the Silver or Gold package.

Q: Are there any additional fees for accessing Fox Sports on Spectrum?

A: While the Silver and Gold packages include Fox Sports, there may be additional fees such as equipment rental charges or taxes. It’s advisable to check with Spectrum customer service for a complete breakdown of the costs.

Q: Can I watch Fox Sports on Spectrum’s streaming service?

A: Yes, Spectrum offers a streaming service called Spectrum TV App, which allows you to watch Fox Sports and other channels on your mobile devices or streaming devices. However, access to the streaming service may require a separate subscription.

Definitions:

– Spectrum: A cable television and internet service provider in the United States.

– Fox Sports: A network that broadcasts various sporting events, including NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and college sports.

In conclusion, Fox Sports is available on Spectrum through the Silver and Gold cable TV packages. The pricing for these packages starts at $74.99 and $94.99 per month, respectively. Additional fees may apply, and access to Fox Sports through Spectrum’s streaming service may require a separate subscription. For more accurate and up-to-date pricing information, it is recommended to contact Spectrum customer service.