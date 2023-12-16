How much is FOX Sports go per month?

FOX Sports Go: How Much Does It Cost Per Month?

If you’re a sports enthusiast, you’ve probably heard of FOX Sports Go, the popular streaming service that allows you to watch live sports events and catch up on your favorite teams’ games. But how much does it cost to access this service on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

Subscription Cost:

FOX Sports Go offers a subscription plan that allows you to access their extensive sports content. The monthly subscription fee for FOX Sports Go is $19.99. This fee grants you unlimited access to live sports events, highlights, and on-demand content available on the platform.

What’s Included:

With your FOX Sports Go subscription, you gain access to a wide range of sports programming, including live coverage of major sporting events, such as NFL games, MLB matches, NBA playoffs, NHL games, and more. Additionally, you can enjoy exclusive interviews, analysis, and behind-the-scenes footage from your favorite teams and athletes.

FAQ:

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your FOX Sports Go subscription at any time. However, please note that the subscription fee is non-refundable.

Q: Can I share my subscription with others?

A: No, your FOX Sports Go subscription is intended for individual use only. Sharing your account with others is a violation of the terms of service.

Q: Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription fee?

A: No, the monthly subscription fee covers all the content available on FOX Sports Go. There are no hidden fees or additional costs.

Q: Can I access FOX Sports Go on multiple devices?

A: Yes, you can access FOX Sports Go on multiple devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, and smart TVs. However, please note that simultaneous streaming on multiple devices may not be supported.

In conclusion, FOX Sports Go offers a comprehensive sports streaming service for a monthly subscription fee of $19.99. With access to live events, highlights, and on-demand content, it’s a great option for sports fans who want to stay up-to-date with their favorite teams and athletes.