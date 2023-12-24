How much is Fox Sports app per month?

Fox Sports App: Your Ultimate Guide to Pricing and Features

If you’re a sports enthusiast looking for a convenient way to stay updated on the latest games, scores, and highlights, the Fox Sports app is a must-have. With its user-friendly interface and comprehensive coverage of various sports events, this app has become a go-to platform for millions of fans worldwide. In this article, we’ll delve into the pricing details of the Fox Sports app and explore its features to help you make an informed decision.

How much does the Fox Sports app cost per month?

The Fox Sports app offers two subscription options: a free version and a premium version called Fox Sports+. The free version allows users to access a limited range of content, including select live events, news articles, and video highlights. However, to unlock the app’s full potential, you may want to consider subscribing to Fox Sports+.

The Fox Sports+ subscription is priced at $4.99 per month. With this subscription, you gain access to exclusive content, including live streaming of all Fox Sports channels, additional live events, and on-demand replays. Whether you’re a fan of football, basketball, baseball, or any other major sport, Fox Sports+ ensures you never miss a moment of the action.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can I cancel my Fox Sports+ subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your Fox Sports+ subscription at any time. Simply go to your account settings within the app and follow the cancellation instructions.

2. Can I watch Fox Sports on multiple devices with one subscription?

Yes, you can use your Fox Sports+ subscription on multiple devices. The app supports simultaneous streaming on up to three devices, allowing you to enjoy your favorite sports content wherever you go.

3. Are there any additional costs besides the monthly subscription fee?

While the Fox Sports+ subscription covers most of the app’s features, some events or content may require an additional pay-per-view fee. However, such instances are rare, and the vast majority of content is included in the monthly subscription.

In conclusion, the Fox Sports app offers a comprehensive sports experience at an affordable price. With its extensive coverage, live streaming capabilities, and on-demand content, it’s a valuable tool for any sports fan. Whether you choose the free version or opt for the premium Fox Sports+ subscription, this app is sure to keep you engaged and up to date with all the thrilling moments from the world of sports.