How much is FOX News on Hulu?

FOX News on Hulu: Pricing and Availability

Introduction

In today’s digital age, streaming services have become increasingly popular, offering a wide range of content to cater to diverse interests. One such service, Hulu, has gained significant attention for its extensive library of television shows, movies, and news channels. Among the news channels available on Hulu, FOX News stands out as a prominent source of conservative news and analysis. If you’re considering subscribing to Hulu and wondering about the cost of accessing FOX News, this article will provide you with all the information you need.

FOX News on Hulu: Pricing

Hulu offers different subscription plans, each with its own pricing structure. To access FOX News on Hulu, you will need to subscribe to the Hulu + Live TV plan, which costs $64.99 per month. This plan not only provides access to FOX News but also includes over 75 live and on-demand channels, allowing you to enjoy a comprehensive streaming experience.

Availability and Access

Hulu + Live TV is available to customers in the United States, making it an ideal choice for those seeking reliable news coverage from FOX News. With this subscription, you can access FOX News through the Hulu app on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and streaming devices like Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

FAQ

Q: Can I access FOX News on Hulu without subscribing to Hulu + Live TV?

A: No, FOX News is exclusively available through the Hulu + Live TV subscription plan.

Q: Are there any additional fees to access FOX News on Hulu?

A: No, the $64.99 monthly fee for Hulu + Live TV includes access to FOX News and other channels.

Q: Can I watch FOX News live on Hulu?

A: Yes, Hulu + Live TV provides live streaming of FOX News, allowing you to stay up-to-date with the latest news as it happens.

Conclusion

For those seeking a comprehensive streaming experience that includes access to FOX News, Hulu + Live TV is an excellent choice. With its extensive channel lineup and user-friendly interface, Hulu offers a convenient platform to stay informed about current events. By subscribing to Hulu + Live TV for $64.99 per month, you can enjoy the latest news from FOX News and a wide range of other live and on-demand content. Stay connected and well-informed with FOX News on Hulu!