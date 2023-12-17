How much is ESPN Plus on Roku?

ESPN Plus on Roku: Everything You Need to Know

If you’re a sports enthusiast and own a Roku device, you may be wondering how much ESPN Plus costs on this popular streaming platform. ESPN Plus, also known as ESPN+, is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content, including live events, original shows, documentaries, and more. In this article, we’ll delve into the pricing details of ESPN Plus on Roku and answer some frequently asked questions.

How much does ESPN Plus cost on Roku?

ESPN Plus is available on Roku for $5.99 per month. This subscription fee grants you access to a plethora of sports content, including live games from various leagues such as MLB, NHL, MLS, UFC, and more. Additionally, ESPN Plus offers exclusive coverage of select college sports, international soccer matches, and access to ESPN’s library of on-demand content.

Can I get a discount on ESPN Plus if I have a Roku device?

While there are no specific discounts for ESPN Plus on Roku, you may be able to find bundle deals or promotional offers that include ESPN Plus along with other streaming services. Keep an eye out for special promotions that may provide cost savings when subscribing to multiple streaming platforms.

How do I subscribe to ESPN Plus on Roku?

To subscribe to ESPN Plus on Roku, follow these simple steps:

1. Turn on your Roku device and navigate to the Roku home screen.

2. Scroll through the available channels and locate the ESPN app.

3. Select the ESPN app and click on “Add Channel” to install it on your Roku device.

4. Once the app is installed, open it and select the ESPN Plus tab.

5. Follow the on-screen instructions to subscribe to ESPN Plus and enter your payment details.

Is there a free trial for ESPN Plus on Roku?

Yes, ESPN Plus offers a free trial period for new subscribers. The duration of the free trial may vary, so be sure to check the terms and conditions when signing up. During the trial period, you can explore the content available on ESPN Plus and decide if it’s the right fit for you.

In conclusion, ESPN Plus on Roku is available for $5.99 per month and provides access to a wide range of sports content. By following a few simple steps, you can easily subscribe to ESPN Plus on your Roku device and enjoy live games, original shows, and more. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for any special promotions or bundle deals that may offer additional savings. Happy streaming!