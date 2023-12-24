How much is ESPN Plus on Hulu?

ESPN Plus on Hulu: Pricing and FAQs

ESPN Plus, the popular sports streaming service, has joined forces with Hulu to offer an exciting bundle for sports enthusiasts. This collaboration allows users to access ESPN Plus content directly through their Hulu subscription. But how much does ESPN Plus on Hulu cost? Let’s dive into the details.

Pricing:

Starting from March 8th, 2021, ESPN Plus is available as an add-on to Hulu’s subscription plans. The cost of ESPN Plus on Hulu depends on the plan you choose. Here are the pricing options:

1. Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV + ESPN Plus: This plan costs $72.99 per month and includes access to Hulu’s extensive library of on-demand content, live TV channels, and ESPN Plus.

2. Hulu (With Ads) + Live TV + ESPN Plus: Priced at $67.99 per month, this plan offers the same benefits as the previous one, but with limited advertisements during on-demand content.

3. Hulu (No Ads) + ESPN Plus: For those who don’t require live TV, this plan costs $13.99 per month and provides ad-free access to Hulu’s on-demand library and ESPN Plus.

4. Hulu (With Ads) + ESPN Plus: This plan costs $12.99 per month and includes access to Hulu’s on-demand content, with occasional advertisements, along with ESPN Plus.

FAQs:

Q: What is ESPN Plus?

A: ESPN Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a wide range of live sports events, original shows, documentaries, and exclusive coverage not available on ESPN’s traditional TV channels.

Q: What is Hulu?

A: Hulu is a popular streaming platform that provides on-demand access to a vast library of TV shows, movies, and original content. It also offers live TV streaming options.

Q: Can I access ESPN Plus on Hulu without a Hulu subscription?

A: No, ESPN Plus is only available as an add-on to Hulu’s subscription plans. You need an active Hulu subscription to access ESPN Plus content through Hulu.

Q: Can I subscribe to ESPN Plus separately?

A: Yes, ESPN Plus can be subscribed to as a standalone service for $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. However, the collaboration with Hulu allows for a more convenient and cost-effective bundle.

In conclusion, ESPN Plus on Hulu offers sports enthusiasts a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive coverage. With various pricing options available, users can choose the plan that best suits their needs and preferences. So, if you’re a sports fan looking for an all-in-one streaming experience, consider subscribing to ESPN Plus on Hulu today.