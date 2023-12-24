How much is ESPN Plus cost?

ESPN Plus: How Much Does It Cost?

If you’re a sports enthusiast, chances are you’ve heard of ESPN Plus. This streaming service has become increasingly popular among fans who want to catch their favorite games and exclusive content. But how much does ESPN Plus actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

ESPN Plus Subscription Plans

ESPN Plus offers two subscription plans: a monthly plan and an annual plan. The monthly plan costs $5.99 per month, while the annual plan is priced at $59.99 per year. Both plans provide access to the same content, so the choice ultimately depends on your preference and budget.

What Does ESPN Plus Include?

ESPN Plus is a streaming service that offers a wide range of sports content. Subscribers can enjoy live sports events, including MLB, NHL, MLS, and UFC matches, as well as college sports, tennis, golf, and more. Additionally, ESPN Plus provides access to exclusive original shows, documentaries, and analysis from ESPN’s renowned team of experts.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I watch ESPN Plus on my TV?

Yes, you can watch ESPN Plus on your TV using devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and more. Simply download the ESPN app on your preferred device and log in with your ESPN Plus account.

2. Is ESPN Plus available internationally?

ESPN Plus is currently only available in the United States. However, ESPN has plans to expand its international availability in the future.

3. Can I cancel my ESPN Plus subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your ESPN Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees associated with the service.

4. Are there any additional costs besides the subscription fee?

While the subscription fee covers most of the content on ESPN Plus, some events may require an additional pay-per-view fee. These events are clearly indicated, and you will be prompted to pay the fee if you choose to watch them.

In conclusion, ESPN Plus offers sports enthusiasts a convenient and affordable way to access a wide range of live sports events and exclusive content. With its competitive pricing and diverse offerings, ESPN Plus has quickly become a go-to streaming service for sports fans across the country.