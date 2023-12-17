How much is ESPN Plus a month?

ESPN Plus Monthly Subscription: How Much Does It Cost?

If you’re a sports enthusiast, chances are you’ve heard of ESPN Plus. This streaming service offers a wide range of live sports events, original shows, and exclusive content. But how much does ESPN Plus actually cost? Let’s dive into the details.

ESPN Plus Subscription Pricing

ESPN Plus is available for a monthly subscription fee of $5.99. This affordable price grants you access to a plethora of sports content, including live games from various leagues such as MLB, NHL, MLS, and more. Additionally, you can enjoy exclusive UFC Fight Nights, college sports, and a vast library of on-demand content.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is ESPN Plus?

ESPN Plus is a streaming service offered ESPN that provides subscribers with access to live sports events, original programming, and on-demand content.

2. Can I watch ESPN Plus for free?

No, ESPN Plus requires a monthly subscription fee of $5.99. However, some sporting events may be available for free on the ESPN app or ESPN’s website, but these are limited in number.

3. Can I cancel my ESPN Plus subscription at any time?

Yes, you can cancel your ESPN Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term contracts or cancellation fees associated with the service.

4. Can I share my ESPN Plus account with others?

Yes, ESPN Plus allows you to stream content on up to three devices simultaneously. This means you can share your account with family members or friends.

5. Is ESPN Plus available internationally?

ESPN Plus is currently only available to viewers within the United States. However, ESPN has plans to expand its international availability in the future.

In conclusion, ESPN Plus offers sports enthusiasts an affordable way to access a wide range of live games, exclusive content, and on-demand programming. With a monthly subscription fee of $5.99, it’s a cost-effective option for avid sports fans. So, if you’re looking to stay up-to-date with your favorite teams and sports events, ESPN Plus is definitely worth considering.