How much is ESPN per month?

ESPN Monthly Subscription: How Much Does It Cost to Stay in the Game?

If you’re a sports enthusiast, chances are you’ve heard of ESPN. As one of the leading sports networks in the world, ESPN offers a wide range of sports coverage, including live events, analysis, and original programming. But how much does it cost to access all this sports content on a monthly basis? Let’s dive into the details.

ESPN Monthly Subscription Cost

As of 2021, ESPN offers two primary subscription options: ESPN+ and the ESPN bundle. ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that costs $5.99 per month. This subscription provides access to a variety of live sports events, exclusive shows, documentaries, and more. On the other hand, the ESPN bundle includes ESPN+, Hulu (with ads), and Disney+ for $13.99 per month. This bundle offers a comprehensive entertainment package, combining sports, movies, and TV shows.

FAQ

1. What is ESPN+?

ESPN+ is a subscription-based streaming service that provides access to a wide range of sports content, including live events, original shows, and exclusive documentaries. It is available as a standalone service or as part of the ESPN bundle.

2. What sports can I watch on ESPN+?

ESPN+ covers a diverse range of sports, including but not limited to soccer, basketball, baseball, football, tennis, golf, and mixed martial arts. It also offers coverage of college sports and international events.

3. Can I watch ESPN on cable TV with the ESPN+ subscription?

No, ESPN+ is a separate streaming service and does not include access to the ESPN cable TV channels. However, some ESPN cable channels may require a cable or satellite TV subscription for full access.

4. Is there a free trial for ESPN+?

Yes, ESPN+ offers a 7-day free trial for new subscribers. This trial period allows you to explore the service and its offerings before committing to a paid subscription.

In conclusion, ESPN offers two primary subscription options: ESPN+ for $5.99 per month and the ESPN bundle for $13.99 per month. Whether you’re a die-hard sports fan or simply enjoy occasional sports content, ESPN provides a variety of subscription choices to suit your needs and budget. So, if you’re ready to stay in the game and catch all the action, ESPN is just a subscription away.