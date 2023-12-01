How much is Disney’s 12 month plus?

Disney’s 12 Month Plus: The Ultimate Pass for Disney Enthusiasts

Are you a die-hard Disney fan? Do you dream of immersing yourself in the magic of Disney parks all year round? Well, Disney has just the ticket for you! Introducing Disney’s 12 Month Plus pass, the ultimate pass for those who can’t get enough of the enchantment and wonder that Disney has to offer.

What is Disney’s 12 Month Plus?

Disney’s 12 Month Plus is an annual pass that grants you unlimited access to all Disney parks for a full year. Whether you’re a fan of the iconic Disneyland Resort in California or the magical Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, this pass allows you to experience the joy and excitement of Disney whenever you please.

How much does Disney’s 12 Month Plus cost?

The cost of Disney’s 12 Month Plus pass varies depending on several factors, such as the age of the passholder and any additional perks or benefits included. As of the latest update, the starting price for this pass is $1,299 per person. However, it’s important to note that prices are subject to change, so it’s always a good idea to check the official Disney website for the most up-to-date information.

FAQ:

Q: What are the benefits of Disney’s 12 Month Plus pass?

A: With Disney’s 12 Month Plus pass, you not only get unlimited access to the parks, but you also enjoy various perks such as discounts on merchandise, dining, and special events. Additionally, you can make FastPass+ selections in advance, allowing you to skip the regular lines and maximize your time in the parks.

Q: Can I visit both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort with this pass?

A: Absolutely! Disney’s 12 Month Plus pass grants you access to both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, so you can experience the magic on both coasts.

Q: Are there any blackout dates?

A: No, Disney’s 12 Month Plus pass does not have any blackout dates. You can visit the parks any day of the year, subject to park operating hours.

So, if you’re ready to embark on a year-long adventure filled with Disney magic, Disney’s 12 Month Plus pass is the perfect choice for you. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to create unforgettable memories and experience the joy that only Disney can provide. Get your pass today and let the enchantment begin!