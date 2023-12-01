Disney Plus and Hulu: A Match Made in Streaming Heaven

Streaming services have become an integral part of our entertainment landscape, offering a vast array of content at our fingertips. Two popular platforms, Disney Plus and Hulu, have captivated audiences with their extensive libraries of movies and TV shows. But what happens if you already have a subscription to Hulu? How much will it cost to add Disney Plus to your existing plan? Let’s dive into the details.

How much is Disney Plus if I already have Hulu?

If you’re already a Hulu subscriber, you’ll be pleased to know that adding Disney Plus to your existing plan won’t break the bank. Disney offers a bundle that includes Disney Plus, Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month. This bundle provides a significant discount compared to subscribing to each service individually.

FAQ:

Q: What is Disney Plus?

Disney Plus is a subscription-based streaming service that offers a vast collection of movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. It has gained immense popularity since its launch in 2019, attracting millions of subscribers worldwide.

Q: What is Hulu?

Hulu is another popular streaming service that offers a wide range of TV shows, movies, and original content. It features a mix of current and classic shows from various networks and studios, making it a go-to platform for binge-watching enthusiasts.

Q: Can I keep my existing Hulu subscription if I upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle?

Yes, you can! When you upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle, your existing Hulu subscription will be automatically included. You’ll have access to Hulu’s extensive library of content, including both on-demand shows and live TV, along with the added benefits of Disney Plus and ESPN+.

Q: Can I upgrade my existing Disney Plus subscription to the bundle?

Unfortunately, if you already have a standalone Disney Plus subscription, you won’t be able to upgrade to the bundle directly. However, you can still subscribe to the bundle separately and enjoy the combined benefits of Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+.

In conclusion, if you’re a Hulu subscriber looking to expand your streaming options, the Disney Plus bundle is a fantastic deal. For just $13.99 per month, you’ll gain access to an incredible range of content from Disney, Hulu, and ESPN+. So sit back, relax, and get ready to embark on a streaming adventure like no other.