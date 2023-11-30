Discovery Plus and Amazon Prime: A Powerful Combination for Entertainment

If you’re a fan of streaming services, you’ve probably heard about Discovery Plus. This platform offers a vast array of content, including popular shows from networks like Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, and many more. But what if you’re an Amazon Prime member? How much does Discovery Plus cost when bundled with Amazon Prime? Let’s dive into the details.

How much is Discovery Plus a month with Amazon Prime?

Discovery Plus offers two subscription plans: the ad-supported plan for $4.99 per month and the ad-free plan for $6.99 per month. However, if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can enjoy Discovery Plus at a discounted rate. With Amazon Prime, the ad-supported plan is available for just $2.99 per month, while the ad-free plan costs $4.99 per month. This exclusive offer makes Discovery Plus even more appealing for Prime members.

FAQ:

Q: What is Discovery Plus?

A: Discovery Plus is a streaming service that provides access to a wide range of content from popular networks such as Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, and more.

Q: What is Amazon Prime?

A: Amazon Prime is a subscription service offered Amazon that provides various benefits, including free two-day shipping, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

Q: Can I watch Discovery Plus on Amazon Prime Video?

A: No, Discovery Plus is a separate streaming service. However, if you are an Amazon Prime member, you can access Discovery Plus at a discounted rate through the Prime Video Channels feature.

Q: Can I cancel my Discovery Plus subscription at any time?

A: Yes, you can cancel your Discovery Plus subscription at any time. There are no long-term commitments, and you can easily manage your subscription through the Discovery Plus website or app.

In conclusion, if you’re an Amazon Prime member looking to expand your streaming options, Discovery Plus is a fantastic choice. With its extensive content library and exclusive discounts for Prime members, it offers a compelling entertainment experience. So why wait? Dive into the world of Discovery Plus and enjoy your favorite shows and documentaries today!