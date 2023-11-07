How much is DIRECTV a month?

If you’re considering subscribing to DIRECTV, one of the most popular satellite television providers in the United States, you’re probably wondering about the cost. DIRECTV offers a variety of packages to suit different needs and budgets, so let’s take a closer look at how much you can expect to pay each month.

Package Options and Pricing

DIRECTV offers several packages, ranging from basic to premium, with varying channel lineups and features. The prices of these packages can vary depending on your location and any promotional offers available at the time of subscription. However, to give you a general idea, here are some of the most popular packages and their approximate monthly costs:

1. SELECT: This is the basic package, offering over 155 channels, including popular networks like ESPN, CNN, and HGTV. The monthly cost for this package starts at around $59.99.

2. ENTERTAINMENT: With over 160 channels, including additional sports channels like ESPN2 and FS1, this package is priced at approximately $64.99 per month.

3. CHOICE: Priced at around $69.99 per month, this package offers over 185 channels, including regional sports networks and popular movie channels like FX and AMC.

4. ULTIMATE: For movie enthusiasts, this package provides over 250 channels, including premium movie networks such as HBO, SHOWTIME, and STARZ. The monthly cost for this package starts at around $84.99.

5. PREMIER: This is the most comprehensive package, offering over 330 channels, including all premium movie networks and specialty sports channels. The monthly cost for this package starts at approximately $134.99.

It’s important to note that these prices are subject to change and may not include additional fees, such as equipment rental or regional sports fees. It’s always a good idea to check with DIRECTV directly or visit their website for the most up-to-date pricing information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are there any additional fees I should be aware of?

A: Yes, in addition to the monthly package cost, you may incur fees for equipment rental, regional sports, and taxes. These fees can vary depending on your location and the specific package you choose.

Q: Can I customize my channel lineup?

A: Yes, DIRECTV offers add-on packages and premium networks that you can include in your subscription for an additional cost. This allows you to tailor your channel lineup to your preferences.

Q: Are there any discounts or promotions available?

A: DIRECTV often runs promotions for new customers, which may include discounted rates or free premium channels for a limited time. It’s worth checking their website or contacting their customer service to inquire about any current offers.

In conclusion, the cost of DIRECTV varies depending on the package you choose, with prices starting at around $59.99 per month for the basic package. It’s important to consider any additional fees and potential promotions when determining the overall monthly cost.