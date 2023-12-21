How much is CBS streaming per month?

CBS All Access: How Much Does It Cost to Stream CBS Shows and Movies?

Streaming services have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering viewers the convenience of watching their favorite shows and movies on demand. CBS All Access is one such service that allows subscribers to stream a wide range of CBS content. If you’re wondering how much CBS streaming costs per month, we’ve got you covered.

How much does CBS All Access cost?

CBS All Access offers two subscription options: the Limited Commercials plan and the Commercial Free plan. The Limited Commercials plan costs $5.99 per month, while the Commercial Free plan is priced at $9.99 per month. Both plans provide access to the same content, including current and past CBS shows, exclusive original series, and live sports events.

What is included in a CBS All Access subscription?

With a CBS All Access subscription, you gain access to a vast library of CBS content. This includes popular shows like “NCIS,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Survivor,” as well as exclusive original series like “Star Trek: Discovery” and “The Good Fight.” Additionally, subscribers can stream live sports events, including NFL games and UEFA Champions League matches.

Can I watch CBS All Access on multiple devices?

Yes, CBS All Access allows you to stream content on multiple devices. Whether you prefer to watch on your smartphone, tablet, computer, or smart TV, you can enjoy CBS shows and movies wherever and whenever you want. The service also offers the option to download episodes for offline viewing.

Is there a free trial available?

Yes, CBS All Access offers a free trial period for new subscribers. The duration of the trial may vary, so it’s best to check the CBS All Access website for the most up-to-date information.

In conclusion, CBS All Access provides a convenient and affordable way to stream CBS shows and movies. With two subscription options and a wide range of content available, it’s a great choice for fans of CBS programming. So, if you’re looking to catch up on your favorite shows or discover new ones, consider giving CBS All Access a try.